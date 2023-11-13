Tropical Storm Philippe Brings Uncertainty to the Atlantic Basin

Tropical Storm Philippe is currently being tracked by the National Hurricane Center, with forecasts indicating a change in its projected path. Initially, it was expected that Philippe could strengthen into a hurricane as it moves northward. However, the latest expectations suggest that it will likely remain a tropical storm.

Despite the current projections, there is still a possibility that Philippe may encounter conditions later in the week that could support its strengthening. Currently, the storm is facing wind shear, which hampers its development. This uncertainty adds to the complexity of predicting the storm’s future trajectory and intensity.

Fortunately, Philippe poses no immediate threat to Florida, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The tropical storm conditions are expected to affect Barbuda, Antigua, and Anguilla, with the possibility of strong gusty winds in other parts of the Leeward Islands.

The Atlantic hurricane season is currently in its busiest period, running from June 1 to November 30. The most active period typically occurs from mid-August through mid-October. So far, the Atlantic has experienced 81 named storm days, making it the sixth-most active season on record through September 30.

While the season has been characterized as above-normal by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it is important to note that the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) has now reached a level that officially meets NOAA’s definition of an above-normal hurricane season. Previous seasons like 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021 were also classified as above-normal, while 2022 was considered near-normal. The extremely active seasons were 2017 and 2020.

As of 11 a.m., the latest information on Tropical Storm Philippe indicates that it is located approximately 70 miles northwest of Anguilla, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm is currently moving northwest at 10 mph, but a turn toward the north-northwest is expected later today. The forecast track shows the center of Philippe passing just north of the British Virgin Islands and moving away from the northern Leeward Islands.

Residents in these areas should anticipate tropical storm conditions, including strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rainfall estimates range from 4 to 8 inches in some areas, with the potential for up to 12 inches in certain locations. The U.S. Virgin Islands, northeast Puerto Rico, and other parts of the Leeward Islands may receive 1 to 4 inches of rain.

It is essential for residents and individuals in potentially affected areas to stay updated on the latest developments of Tropical Storm Philippe. The National Hurricane Center’s cone provides the most likely path of the storm’s center, but it does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts.

Remember to always monitor the tropics and be prepared, especially during the Atlantic hurricane season. This season’s peak occurs on September 10, with the most significant activity typically observed between mid-August and mid-October.

FAQ:

Q: When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

A: The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.

Q: When is the peak of hurricane season?

A: The peak of the season is September 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.