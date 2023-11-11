A Potential Tropical Disturbance Could Impact the Gulf Coast

A wide area of low pressure, known as Invest 93-L, is currently generating thunderstorm activity and scattered showers in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center states that there is a 90% probability of a tropical cyclone forming in the Gulf within the next seven days. The environmental conditions seem favorable for the further development of this system over the next few days, and it is likely to become a tropical depression by the end of the weekend or early next week as it moves northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, a tropical storm called Franklin is making its way east-northeast at a speed of 6 mph. It is expected to make a sharp turn towards the north later today and then move in a north-northwest direction over the Western Atlantic until early next week.

With maximum sustained winds nearing 65 mph and gusts higher than that, Franklin is expected to strengthen steadily and may become a hurricane over the weekend.

In addition, a broad area of low pressure, named AL 92, has emerged in the Central Tropic Atlantic, as reported by the National Hurricane Center at 2 a.m. It is currently located about 1,000 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. However, the chances of further development within the next seven days are relatively low, at around 40%.

Looking ahead, a potential tropical wave is expected to form off the west coast of Africa early next week. While the system moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic, there is a slight possibility for gradual development towards the end of next week. Currently, the likelihood of formation within the next seven days stands at 20%.

For the Gulf Coast, The Weather Authority will continue to provide updates on the development of these potential tropical disturbances throughout their lifecycles.

