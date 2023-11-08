National Hurricane Center Monitoring Multiple Disturbances in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring the tropics as four disturbances continue to gather strength. While Tropical Storm Franklin moves north and is expected to regain strength in the Atlantic, three other systems are also being closely watched by meteorologists.

One of these systems, Invest 93L, is currently located in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico and is forecasted to approach Florida. It has a high probability of becoming a cyclone in the next seven days, with a 90% chance, and a 70% chance within the next two days.

Computer models are now indicating that a tropical system could potentially make landfall on the west coast of Florida next week. Meteorologists are still analyzing the intensity of the storm, but current forecasts suggest it may reach tropical storm status and may possibly develop into a Category 1 hurricane, depending on its interaction with the Yucatan Peninsula.

The latest GFS model shows the system tracking further west, potentially hitting the Florida Panhandle as a hurricane. The timing for landfall is anticipated to be late Tuesday into Wednesday. However, meteorologists emphasize that weather conditions can change rapidly, so continued monitoring is crucial.

In addition to Invest 93L, there are two more disturbances being observed. A broad area of low pressure, located east-northeast of the Leeward Islands, has a 40% chance of formation in the next seven days and a 20% chance within the next two days. Furthermore, another disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has been given a 20% chance of development in the next week.

The NHC advises residents and interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba, and Florida to stay informed about the progress of these systems. As hurricane season continues, it is essential to be prepared and stay updated with the latest forecasts and evacuation instructions.