New Record-Breaking Atlantic Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Rina has emerged as the latest named storm in the extraordinarily active 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. This season has already seen a total of 18 named storms, including 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. The presence of Rina brings the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index to 121.5, which is 132% above the average for this time of the year. This year’s ACE is also at 99% of the typical total for an entire hurricane season.

The formation of Rina marks the 40th consecutive day of ACE accrual, highlighting the relentless activity that has been ongoing since the first named storm, Emily, back in August. The Atlantic basin has been bustling with tropical cyclone activity, with at least one active system occurring each day since August 20.

The Atlantic hurricane season of 2023 is now in contention for a spot among the busiest on record. If just two more named storms develop, it will tie with the fourth-busiest year, 1933. The only three seasons that surpass it in terms of storm numbers are 2020, 2005, and 2021, which saw 30, 28, and 21 named storms, respectively.

Forecasters are closely monitoring the developments of both Tropical Storm Rina and Tropical Storm Philippe, which are in close proximity to each other. The interaction between these two systems is expected to trigger the Fujiwhara effect, a phenomenon where two tropical cyclones influence each other’s motion and development. This effect could complicate the forecast for both storms, potentially leading to a merging of the two systems.

Philippe, currently located east of the northern Leeward Islands, is experiencing westerly wind shear, which has pushed most of its convection towards Rina. However, with wind shear lessening and warm waters in its vicinity, Philippe has the potential to either intensify or weaken depending on its interaction with Rina.

Rina, on the other hand, is enveloped in extensive convection and a moist atmosphere. It is passing over warm waters, which may aid in gradual strengthening. The Fujiwhara effect is expected to propel Rina towards the northwest, keeping it away from any coastal areas.

As the full moon approaches, coastal areas are facing the added threat of king tides combined with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia. This combination has the potential to cause coastal flooding in affected regions.

In summary, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records in terms of storm formation, with Tropical Storm Rina adding to the already remarkable tally. The Fujiwhara effect and uncertain interactions between storms are adding complexity to the forecast, keeping meteorologists on their toes. Coastal areas should remain vigilant as king tides and remnants of previous storms pose additional risks.