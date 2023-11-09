Tropical Storm Tammy Approaches Caribbean Islands, Brings Potential Hazards

A tropical storm named Tammy is currently moving westward in the North Atlantic Ocean, heading towards the Leeward Islands. With sustained wind speeds of 60 mph, Tammy poses potential threats to the Caribbean region as it intensifies and makes landfall. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tammy could strengthen into a hurricane within the next 48 hours, causing heavy rainfall and storm surge.

The storm is forecasted to sweep across numerous smaller island countries in the eastern Caribbean, particularly impacting the Leeward Islands on Friday and Saturday. The NHC warns of up to 10 inches of rainfall, potentially leading to flash floods and mudslides. Additionally, the storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 3 feet.

At present, tropical storm watches have been issued for multiple areas, including Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Antigua. Meteorologists anticipate that more watches or warnings may be necessary as the storm progresses. The U.S. and British Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico, are also expected to experience heavy rainfall of up to 4 inches over the weekend.

In comparison to other storms observed during this hurricane season, Tammy adds to a tally of 18 hurricanes and tropical storms tracked by the NHC. While only a third of them have made landfall, it is crucial to understand that the impacts of a single storm can be devastating. The increased hurricane activity this year is attributed to abnormally warm ocean waters, a reflection of rising global ocean temperatures.

It is important to note that several island nations anticipated to be affected by Tammy are still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, a category 5 storm that struck six years ago. As such, officials urge residents in hurricane-prone regions to remain vigilant and prepared.

In addition to Tammy, another storm system named Hurricane Norma is being monitored as it moves towards Baja California, Mexico. The Category 3 storm is projected to weaken before hitting land, although it still poses a risk of heavy rainfall totaling up to 15 inches.

As these storms approach, it is crucial for individuals in the affected areas to stay informed about the latest updates and heed any official warnings or evacuation orders. Preparation and caution are key to mitigating the potential hazards brought by these tropical systems.