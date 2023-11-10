Buckle Up: Tropical Storm Tammy Gains Strength and Threatens the Caribbean

As the 2023 hurricane season continues to unfold, a new storm is making its presence known in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Tammy has officially formed, and it is expected to intensify over the next few days, potentially reaching near-hurricane strength as it approaches the Leeward Islands. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns that Tammy could bring tropical storm conditions to the area starting Friday and may even escalate to hurricane intensity by early Saturday.

Tammy’s projected path currently has it moving west-northwest, followed by a northwest trajectory. This path will allow the storm to tap into warm waters, fueling its growth as it heads towards the islands. The NHC anticipates issuing additional watches and warnings on Thursday evening, as heavy rainfall from Tammy could result in flash floods or even mudslides.

Currently located 465 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe, Tammy boasts maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph, with a westward movement of 16 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for various locations, including Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as Saba and St. Eustatius.

While the NHC tracks the storm’s progress, it is important to remember that not all forecast models are created equal. The hurricane center relies on the top-performing models to make their predictions. As we brace ourselves for the potential impacts of Tammy, it is crucial to stay informed and heed any official advisories or warnings.

With the formation of Tropical Storm Tammy, the 2023 hurricane season is showcasing its above-average activity. On average, the Atlantic basin sees around 14 named storms during a typical hurricane season, which runs until November 30. The peak of the season falls on September 10, and we are currently in the period of increased activity from mid-August to mid-October.

As we keep a close eye on Tammy, it’s important to remember the other names still on this year’s hurricane list—Vince and Whitney. Mother Nature can surprise us at any moment, and storms can form outside of the predicted schedule. Stay prepared and remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of yourself and your loved ones throughout this hurricane season.