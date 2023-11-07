Two Systems Brewing in the Atlantic: Tropical Storm Tammy and a Developing Low Pressure Area

The Atlantic is once again a hotbed of activity as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) closely monitors two systems swirling in the region. The first of these is Tropical Storm Tammy, which emerged from a strong extratropical cyclone on Friday morning. With maximum sustained winds currently clocking in at 65 mph, Tammy poses a threat to Bermuda in the form of gusty winds. Thankfully, the storm is expected to veer away from the island by Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the NHC is also keeping a close eye on a broad area of low pressure situated in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. While this weather system is currently lacking the necessary characteristics to be classified as a tropical storm, meteorologists predict that it will gradually intensify over the coming days. However, the chances of it developing into a tropical storm within the next week are estimated at a modest 30 percent.

As hurricane season continues to grip the Atlantic, it is crucial for residents and authorities to stay informed and prepared. WFLA’s “Tracking the Tropics” is an invaluable resource, offering a weekly broadcast every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT. Additionally, the WFLA Hurricane-Ready Guide 2023 provides comprehensive information on hurricane preparedness, ensuring that communities can stay ahead of tropical developments.

While these two Atlantic systems have captured our attention, it is essential to remain vigilant throughout the season. As always, stay tuned to reliable sources of information and be proactive in your hurricane preparedness efforts.