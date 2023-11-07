Tropical Storm Tammy Forms in Atlantic, Poses Threat to Caribbean Islands

Tropical Storm Tammy has recently developed in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Lesser Antilles, and is set to bring significant rainfall, strong winds, and high surf impacts to the northeast Caribbean islands. While Tammy does not currently pose a threat to the continental United States, residents in Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe have been put on tropical storm watch.

As Tammy moves westward, it is expected to gradually shift its path towards the north, bringing it closer to the northeast Caribbean islands by Friday and Saturday. The storm is anticipated to maintain its strength as a strong tropical storm, causing heavy rainfall that could potentially lead to flooding and mudslides in the region. These impacts are likely to persist into the beginning of the weekend.

Although the formation of Tammy signals a potentially busy hurricane season, it is worth noting that only two regular storm names, Vince and Whitney, remain for the 2023 season in the Atlantic. If additional storms form beyond these two names, a supplemental list will be used, with Adria being the first name on that list.

While it is crucial to stay informed about the development and trajectory of Tropical Storm Tammy, it is equally important to remember that weather patterns can be unpredictable, and changes in the storm’s path and intensity are always possible. Monitoring updates from reliable sources and following the guidance of local authorities will help ensure the safety of individuals in the affected areas.

