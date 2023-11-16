Tropical Storm Tammy Approaches Caribbean Islands with Potential Impact

Tropical Storm Tammy: A Growing Threat to the Caribbean Islands

Tropical Storm Tammy has emerged as a significant concern for the Caribbean Islands as it continues to make its way through the Atlantic Basin. The formation of this storm has prompted the issuance of Tropical Storm watches for several islands in the region. Forecasters predict that Tammy could bring strong winds and heavy downpours to the northern Leeward Islands.

As the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season enters its final stages, the number of tropical storms has already surpassed the average. Twenty tropical storms have been recorded so far, with six of them intensifying into hurricanes. Among these hurricanes, three have even reached major status. This active season has underscored the need for vigilance and preparedness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a Tropical Storm watch?

A: A Tropical Storm watch is issued when sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph are expected within the next 48 hours. It serves as a warning for possible storm surge, coastal flooding, and hazardous weather conditions.

Q: Where is Tropical Storm Tammy currently located?

A: Tropical Storm Tammy is presently less than 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is moving westward, but forecasters anticipate a gradual turn towards the west-northwest in the coming day.

Q: Which islands are under Tropical Storm Watch?

A: Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe have all been placed under Tropical Storm Watch due to the proximity of Tropical Storm Tammy. However, Puerto Rico is not included in the watch, though it can expect squally weather over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Tammy’s maximum sustained winds are currently around 40 mph, with higher gusts. While some strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours, the storm is anticipated to remain below hurricane status. Despite this, the potential for significant impact on the Northern Antilles remains a concern.

Looking ahead, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts that Tropical Storm Tammy will continue to move west-northwest and gain strength. The cyclone is forecasted to approach the Lesser Antilles on Friday, potentially intensifying into a strong tropical storm. The U.S. Virgin Islands are also within the projected path of Tammy as it veers more northerly over the weekend. However, it is expected to stay clear of the Lower 48, providing some relief for the mainland.

“One noteworthy aspect of this storm is the unusually warm sea surface temperatures,” explains FOX Weather meteorologist Haley Meier. These warmer-than-average conditions have contributed to the formation and fueling of tropical systems in the Atlantic. This unexpected warmth has added complexity to storm predictions and underscores the importance of closely monitoring changing weather patterns.

As Tropical Storm Tammy poses a threat to the Caribbean Islands, it is important for residents in the region to stay informed and prepared. Following the advice and guidance of local authorities and meteorological agencies is crucial. Understanding evacuation protocols, securing loose objects, and stocking up on essential supplies can help mitigate the potential impact of the storm.

The NHC has only two names remaining on the 2023 Atlantic storm list after Tammy. If all the names are exhausted, the NHC will resort to a supplemental list of names, emphasizing the unprecedented activity observed during this year’s hurricane season.

Sources:

– [FOX Weather](https://www.foxweather.com/)