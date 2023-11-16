Tropical Storm Rina: An Unpredictable Start to Hurricane Season

As hurricane season continues, the formation of Tropical Storm Rina has caught the attention of meteorologists. Located 1190 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, Rina currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north-northwest at 10 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Rina may turn more westward in the coming days, with the potential for gradual strengthening.

It is crucial to note that Rina is not the only system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Philippe is also on their radar. As we navigate through the final months of hurricane season, it is important to stay informed and prepared for any potential impacts.

Sources:

– National Hurricane Center