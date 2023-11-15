Tropical Storm Rina Strengthens as Tropical Storm Philippe Maintains Slow Pace

Tropical Storm Rina has emerged in the Atlantic Ocean, with expectations of gaining more strength in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe continues to linger, showing little organization despite its proximity to Rina. The presence of these two storms has created a challenging situation for forecasters, complicating their predictions.

Rina, previously known as Invest 91L, officially became a tropical storm on Thursday, as classified by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Moving towards the north-northwest at 10 mph, Rina currently sustains maximum winds of 40 mph with occasional gusts. The NHC projects gradual strengthening for Rina, although it is not expected to reach hurricane strength.

Making a closer examination of the active Atlantic Basin on September 28, 2023, we observe that Rina is the 17th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, and it becomes the 18th storm to reach tropical storm status. This demonstrates the high activity level in the region.

Looking at the forecast cone of Tropical Storm Rina, it is anticipated to continue its north-northwest movement before eventually turning westward on Thursday or Friday.

On the other hand, Tropical Storm Philippe, situated about 500 miles east of the northern Caribbean islands, has significantly slowed down. The peak winds of Philippe remain at approximately 50 mph, reaching its expected intensity based on the NHC assessments. However, forecasters express low confidence in predicting Philippe’s future path.

Several intricate atmospheric factors play a role in influencing Philippe’s trajectory, particularly the presence of Tropical Storm Rina closely trailing behind it. The interaction between these two systems introduces unpredictability. Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross from FOX Weather explains that one system overpowering the other and controlling its path depends on finding a favorable atmospheric condition. This phenomenon is referred to as the Fujiwhara effect or a binary interaction. Alternatively, the storms may not disrupt each other’s track, but contribute to a more hostile wind flow around the combined system.

As of Thursday morning, the projected track and cone of Philippe indicate a drift towards the west or southwest within the following days. Subsequently, there might be a northward turnaround early next week, potentially bringing Philippe in the vicinity of the northeastern Caribbean islands. However, the presence of Tropical Storm Rina complicates the forecast for both storms, as the interplay between them remains uncertain.

