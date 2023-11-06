Tropical Storm Philippe Threatens Maine with Heavy Rain and Flooding Potential

Tropical Storm Philippe is making its way towards the state of Maine, bringing with it the threat of widespread, heavy rain over the weekend. As of Thursday morning, the storm is currently located 455 miles away from St. Thomas and 520 miles away from Bermuda, with wind speeds reaching 45 miles per hour. Moving north at a speed of 10 mph, Philippe is expected to pass near Bermuda on Friday before approaching Maine on Saturday.

With the arrival of Philippe, Maine will also be impacted by a developing rainstorm approaching from the west. The exact interaction between these two systems will determine the extent of rainfall and gusty winds the state will experience. There is a possibility of enhanced rainfall due to the combination of the two storms.

As Philippe moves closer to the state and Atlantic Canada, it is expected to transition into a Post-Tropical Cyclone. The storm will maintain its strength with Tropical Storm Force winds extending 230 miles from its center. Residents and authorities should remain vigilant and prepared for potentially hazardous conditions.

The timing of these storms suggests that Maine will experience rainfall starting on Saturday, and it may continue into Saturday night. The Total Weather team of meteorologists in Maine continues to closely monitor and track both Philippe and the rainstorm, providing regular updates on the forecast and potential impacts. It is crucial for individuals and communities in the area to stay informed and follow any safety guidelines or evacuation orders issued by local authorities.

As we await the arrival of Philippe, it is important to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential flooding and other hazards associated with heavy rainfall. Stay tuned to weather updates and adhere to any advisories or warnings issued by relevant agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of yourself and those around you.