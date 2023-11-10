Tropical Storm Philippe: A Reminder of Nature’s Power

Tropical Storm Philippe may have weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, but it is still expected to bring strong wind and rain to parts of the U.S. Northeast and Canada’s southeast Atlantic coast this weekend. While the storm no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics, it serves as a reminder of the power of nature.

As of Friday morning, Philippe was located about 195 miles south of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. The storm is projected to pick up speed as it heads north, reaching the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine on Saturday night into Sunday.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with local amounts of 5 inches, are expected in portions of New York and New England as Philippe moves through the region. Urban and flash flooding may occur as a result. Bermuda is also bracing for tropical storm conditions, with two to four inches of rain expected. The island is already experiencing large swells from a different weather system, which are likely to intensify with the approach of Philippe.

Tropical storms and post-tropical cyclones pose risks to coastal areas, with their strong winds and heavy rain. These weather phenomena are classified based on sustained wind speeds, with tropical storms reaching speeds above 39 mph. Post-tropical cyclones, on the other hand, have lost their tropical characteristics but can still bring forth intense weather conditions.

While the effects of Philippe may be disruptive, they serve as a reminder to respect the power of nature. It is crucial for individuals in the affected areas to stay informed about the storm’s progress and adhere to any evacuation or safety recommendations. By staying prepared and vigilant, we can navigate through these natural events and prioritize the safety of ourselves and our communities.