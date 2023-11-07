Maine Braces for Tropical Storm Philippe’s Impact

As Tropical Storm Philippe makes its way towards the coast of Maine, residents are preparing for potential impacts from the storm. The latest forecast indicates that Philippe is still over a thousand miles away, but it is within the forecast cone for the state. Currently, the storm is located approximately 150 miles away from St. Thomas and 815 miles away from Bermuda, with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour. Philippe is moving at a speed of 9 mph.

While the storm has already brought heavy rains to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, it is considered to be disorganized by the National Hurricane Center. However, there are expectations that Philippe will gain speed as it heads north on Thursday and Friday.

One of the main concerns as Philippe approaches Maine is its potential interaction with a developing rainstorm approaching from the west. Depending on how these two systems interact, the area may experience enhanced rainfall and gusty winds from the combined storms. The timing of the storms is expected to bring rainfall to the region on Saturday and potentially into Saturday night.

Maine’s Total Weather team of meteorologists will be closely monitoring both Philippe and the rainstorm, providing detailed forecasts and updates as the systems get closer. It is important for residents to stay informed and prepared for the potential impacts of the storm, including heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Remember to stay tuned to local weather updates and follow any evacuation or safety guidelines issued by authorities. Preparing an emergency kit and having a plan in place can help ensure the safety and well-being of yourself and your loved ones in the event of severe weather.