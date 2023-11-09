Tropical Storm Philippe Brings Heavy Rain and High Winds to Caribbean Islands

Tropical Storm Philippe is currently making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, bringing heavy rain and high winds to the northern Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The storm has forced governments to close schools in the region and has raised concerns about flash flooding.

Although originally feared to strengthen into a hurricane, Philippe is not expected to reach that level of intensity. Instead, it is forecast to continue its westward movement, spinning into the open Atlantic Ocean later this week. However, there is a possibility that it may brush past Bermuda before approaching Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

Philippe began its journey on September 23 and has outlasted its interaction with Tropical Storm Rina, which dissipated on Sunday. This ongoing tropical activity has led meteorologists to classify the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season as above-normal, with a total of 18 named storms so far.

As of Tuesday morning, Philippe was located approximately 70 miles east of Anguilla, one of the Leeward Islands. The storm is moving northwest at a speed of 10 mph, with sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Anguilla, while a tropical storm watch has been issued for the British Virgin Islands.

The storm has already caused disruptions in various Caribbean territories. Schools and government offices in Antigua and Barbuda have been closed, and power outages and water supply issues have been reported in Guadeloupe. The hurricane center has also warned of dangerous surf conditions and the possibility of life-threatening rip currents along the Atlantic coasts of the affected islands.

After affecting the Caribbean, Philippe is expected to travel nearly 2,000 miles northward, potentially impacting Atlantic Canada early next week. Nova Scotia may be particularly vulnerable to heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge from the storm.

It is important to note that the forecast track provided by the National Hurricane Center represents the most likely path of the storm’s center. However, the full width of the storm and its impacts may extend beyond the confines of the track. It is crucial to stay updated on the storm’s progression through official sources and to follow any evacuation or safety guidelines issued by local authorities.