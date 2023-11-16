A Changing Climate: Tropical Storm Philippe Ravages the Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Philippe unleashed its fury on the Leeward Islands, inundating Barbuda, Antigua, and Guadeloupe with relentless rainfall. In just six hours, Antigua experienced a staggering 156 mm (6.14 inches) of rain, causing severe flooding. The storm also brought strong winds, including gusts of 47 mph on Antigua, 52 mph on Montserrat, and 37 mph on Guadeloupe. The consequences were widespread, with power outages affecting 2,500 customers in Guadeloupe and roads being blocked.

The center of Philippe was located approximately 70 miles northwest of Anguilla in the northern Leeward Islands, moving northwest at a speed of 10 mph. While the storm had weakened, with sustained winds of 45 mph and a central pressure of 1004 mb, radar images revealed bands of heavy rain stretching across the Lesser Antilles. The storm displayed an unhealthy structure, with an ill-defined low-level center and most of the intense thunderstorms confined to its southeastern side.

Forecast for Philippe

Forecast models have converged on a more consistent prediction for Philippe’s path. The storm is expected to continue moving north-northwest to north, bringing heavy rain to the northern Leeward Islands. Rainfall totals of 4-8 inches are anticipated for much of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, with surrounding islands expecting 1-4 inches. It is important to note that some of these heavy rains may fall outside the official Tropical Storm Warning area, as these warnings primarily focus on areas where tropical-storm-force winds are expected.

As Philippe approaches Bermuda on Friday, wind shear is expected to weaken, allowing for some modest strengthening. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) projects that Philippe will peak with winds of 65 mph on Saturday as it approaches Atlantic Canada. Most forecast models predict a landfall in Atlantic Canada on Sunday, although Maine should remain vigilant in case of any westward deviations in the storm’s track. By Sunday, Philippe is likely to have transitioned into an extratropical storm with top winds of 55-65 mph.

A Challenging Outlook

The unique nature of Tropical Storm Philippe has posed challenges for hurricane forecasters, reminiscent of past difficulties encountered with storms like Wanda in 2021 and Joaquin in 2015. Philippe’s track forecast has been particularly challenging, with forecast errors exceeding the average in recent years. The storm’s interaction with Tropical Storm Rina contributed to these forecast complications.

Tropical Storm Lidia Emerges in the Eastern Pacific

While the Atlantic experiences a lull in tropical storm activity, the eastern Pacific has seen the emergence of Tropical Storm Lidia. Responsible for heavy rain, Lidia formed south of the Mexican coast but is not expected to make landfall this week. As it moves northwest and then west, away from Mexico, Lidia is projected to gradually intensify into a hurricane by Friday.

Further forecasts anticipate the development of another system in the eastern Pacific near the Mexico-Guatemala border later this week or over the weekend. This system is likely to bring heavy rain to the southwestern coast of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center gives the potential disturbance two-day and seven-day odds of development of 0% and 70%, respectively. The next name on the eastern Pacific storm list is Max.

Impacts of Typhoon Koinu on Taiwan

Typhoon Koinu, after reaching Category 3 status with winds of 125 mph on Tuesday, has since weakened as it heads toward Taiwan. Currently classified as a high-end Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph, Koinu is contending with dry air intrusions and higher wind shear, complicating its future. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center predicts a landfall in Taiwan.