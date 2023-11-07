Two Diverging Paths: Norma Hits Mexico, Tammy Sweeps Barbuda

As Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda, Tropical Storm Norma continued on its path towards mainland Mexico. The National Hurricane Center warned of flash flooding and heavy rainfall, posing a threat to Mexico as Norma moved north-northeastward across the Gulf of California.

Norma, once a Category 4 hurricane, weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed the Baja California Peninsula. With maximum sustained winds near 60 mph, the storm was expected to approach the west coast of mainland Mexico. The center of Norma was forecast to reach the mainland by Sunday night or Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Tammy arrived with 85 mph winds on Saturday night. As of Sunday morning, the storm was centered about 70 miles north-northwest of Barbuda. It was moving north-northwest, with hurricane warnings in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin, and St. Barthelmy. A tropical storm warning was discontinued for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Both storms serve as a reminder of the vulnerability of coastal regions to extreme weather events. Norma and Tammy arrived just two weeks after Tropical Storm Phillippe swept by Antigua and Barbuda, causing significant rainfall and plunging the islands into darkness. The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the recent damage from Phillippe were still fresh memories for the twin-island nation.

In Mexico, businesses in Cabo San Lucas had taken precautions by nailing plywood over windows, and government personnel warned against crossing gullies and stream beds. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reassured the public that there had been no reported loss of life caused by Norma. However, the slow-moving storm raised concerns about severe flooding, with six to 12 inches of rain expected and pockets of up to 18