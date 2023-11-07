South Korea’s World Scout Jamboree Scouts Evacuated as Tropical Storm Khanun Approaches

Amidst the looming threat of Tropical Storm Khanun, South Korea has made the decision to evacuate tens of thousands of scouts from the World Scout Jamboree site. More than 1,000 vehicles will be used to transport 36,000 scouts, the majority of whom are teenagers, from the coastal area of Buan to safer venues in the capital city, Seoul, and nearby metropolitan areas. The evacuation will commence on Tuesday and is expected to take at least six hours.

The World Scout Jamboree accommodates scouts from 158 countries, with the United Kingdom and the United States representing the largest national contingents. Most of the scouts will be relocated to government training centers, education facilities, and hotels in Seoul. However, reports suggest that the Camp Humphreys, a major U.S. military base, may also house scouts from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Tropical Storm Khanun has been following an unusual path, circling Japan’s islands and causing heavy rainfall, power outages, and travel disruptions. The storm is forecasted to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday morning, bringing winds of up to 73 to 95 mph. Consequently, South Korea’s government, upon the request of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, swiftly organized the evacuation to ensure the safety of the scouts.

The extreme heat South Korea has been experiencing this summer has already forced thousands of scouts to leave the jamboree site. Concerns about heat-related ailments, given the lack of shade and protection from the sun, were raised even before the event started. To mitigate potential chaos during the evacuation, Norwegian scouts have already started leaving the campsite in cooperation with the Danish contingent.

While the primary focus is on the scouts’ safety, South Korea’s government is also planning new cultural events and activities for them before their departure. There is even a possibility of a K-pop concert taking place in Seoul on Friday as part of the closing ceremony. Despite the necessity of the evacuation, officials highlight that the jamboree’s spirit and impact will endure through these new programs and events.

With the storm approaching, organizers are finalizing evacuation plans and securing over 340 venues near Buan. South Korea’s weather agency expects Khanun to weaken within the next five days. The government’s quick response to the potential danger posed by the storm reflects their commitment to ensuring the well-being of all scouts participating in the World Scout Jamboree.