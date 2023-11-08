Tropical Storm Franklin Expected to Strengthen into Hurricane, Limited Impact on East Coast

Tropical Storm Franklin is forecasted to intensify into a powerful Category 2 hurricane by early next week as it tracks northward in the open Atlantic Ocean. While the storm gains strength, experts predict that it will stay approximately 400 miles away from the New Jersey coast, resulting in minimal impact on the region.

According to meteorologists from the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, the primary effects of Franklin on the eastern United States will manifest as rough surf and strong rip currents. Joe DeSilva, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s forecast office, stated that the primary impact will be “increased rip currents and some larger seas and ocean swells.” However, he added that there is no expected wind or rainfall from Franklin directly.

Any rain experienced by New Jersey early next week will likely come from an approaching cold front originating from the west. The cold front is projected to keep Franklin several hundred miles away from the Jersey Shore coastline. Therefore, the primary concern for New Jersey residents will be the influence of the cold front rather than the tropical storm itself.

Forecasts indicate that Tropical Storm Franklin will continue to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend, resulting in building seas, turbulent surf, and stronger rip currents from the Carolinas to Massachusetts in the upcoming week. While Cape Cod and the eastern section of Massachusetts may experience heightened wave action and potentially stronger winds, New Jersey and South Carolina are expected to have lesser impacts.

As of now, Franklin remains a tropical storm located about 90 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island. Forecasters anticipate it to develop into a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday, and if sustained winds reach 96 to 110 mph, it would become a Category 2 hurricane with the potential for extensive damage.

Bermuda is the only land mass that may be directly impacted by Franklin. However, current projections suggest that the hurricane’s center will likely remain “well west of the islands.”

In New Jersey, a warm front is anticipated to bring rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, with increased activity expected Thursday night into Friday morning. The National Weather Service cautions that isolated flash flooding is possible, particularly in urban areas with rapid runoff from heavy rainfall.