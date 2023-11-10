Tropical Storm Franklin Causes Concern for Affected Areas

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Franklin, which recently made landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican Republic. With maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, Franklin is currently positioned about 65 miles south-southwest of Puerto Plata. As it moves north at a speed of 13 mph, the storm is expected to follow a north-northeastward path in the coming days, before eventually turning toward the northeast and east-northeast on Thursday.

According to the forecast track provided by the NHC, Franklin is projected to cross the island of Hispaniola and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic waters later today or tonight. The storm’s strength is not expected to significantly change through tonight, but meteorologists anticipate gradual strengthening by Thursday. There is a possibility that Franklin could reach hurricane strength over the southwestern Atlantic by Saturday.

One of the major concerns associated with Tropical Storm Franklin is the heavy rainfall it is expected to bring. Meteorologists predict rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with higher amounts of around 15 inches in central regions of Hispaniola by Thursday. Such accumulation of rain could result in flash floods, urban flooding, as well as river rises and mudslides.

Several regions are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, including the entire south and north coasts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti’s south coast, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It is important for residents in these areas to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and take necessary precautions.

While the official forecast cone suggests that Franklin may come closer to the United States, recent models indicate that the storm is expected to remain off the eastern seaboard. However, caution should still be exercised, and everyone in potentially affected areas should be prepared and follow local authorities’ instructions.

As we navigate through the 2023 hurricane season, it is crucial to be aware of the potential risks and have a well-developed preparedness plan in place. By staying informed and taking necessary precautions, we can ensure the safety and well-being of ourselves and our communities.