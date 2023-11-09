Tropical Storm Franklin Threatens U.S. East Coast: Increased Risk of Rip Currents and Heavy Rainfall Expected

Tropical Storm Franklin recently devastated the Dominican Republic and Haiti, resulting in two known deaths and widespread destruction. As the region slowly begins its recovery, U.S. East Coast states, especially New Jersey, find themselves at risk as Franklin sets its sights on their shores.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Franklin will intensify into a Category 2 hurricane over the weekend, reaching its peak strength early next week. While it is not expected to make direct landfall in New Jersey, the storm could still bring about adverse weather conditions to the region.

According to the AccuWeather mapping, Franklin’s projected path will curve along the East Coast border and continue northeast. Although it is anticipated to remain several hundred miles away from the Jersey Shore, its impact should not be underestimated. Even when a storm is far off the coast, it can still pose risks such as increased rip currents, which will be closely monitored by the National Weather Service.

While the region already faces intermittent showers in the coming days, these conditions are not solely a result of the approaching storm. However, the potential for heavy rainfall associated with Franklin cannot be overlooked. Additionally, high wind gusts during thunderstorms may further impact the area. Coastal areas extending from Cape May Point to Raritan Bay currently face a “moderate” risk level for rip currents, indicating the possibility of life-threatening conditions.

“It is vital to remember that we are currently in the peak of the Atlantic tropical season,” emphasizes forecaster Sarah Johnson from New Jersey’s National Weather Service office. “There are other areas of interest in the Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring, so we must remain vigilant.”

As Tropical Storm Franklin moves northward, a clearer outlook will emerge, allowing for better preparations. Residents of the affected areas are urged to stay informed, heed warnings, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety in the face of potential rip currents, heavy rainfall, and turbulent weather conditions.