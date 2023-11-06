Tropical Storm Franklin Brings Heavy Rains and Concerns for the Dominican Republic and Haiti

Tropical Storm Franklin has made landfall in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, bringing with it heavy rains that pose the risk of landslides and flooding. While the storm is expected to remain above the island for most of the day, forecasters have warned that it could drop up to 12 inches of rain in the Dominican Republic, with even higher amounts in the western and central regions. Haiti is also expected to experience significant rainfall, with up to 4 inches in some areas.

Local authorities are urging residents to seek shelter and take precautions to ensure their safety. The population of the Dominican Republic is being advised to stay at home or find refuge with friends and family or in shelters. In neighboring Puerto Rico, where the storm has already caused rain and strong winds, authorities are searching for two missing scuba divers.

The impact of Tropical Storm Franklin is of particular concern in both the Dominican Republic and Haiti due to the vulnerability of certain communities. The World Food Program has warned that approximately 125,000 people in the Dominican Republic are living in areas that are prone to landslides and flash floods because they are located in poor settlements near rivers and lagoons. In Haiti, the country’s severe erosion makes it highly susceptible to catastrophic flooding.

While some people have heeded the warnings and sought shelter, others have chosen to stay in their homes despite the risks. The storm’s impact can already be seen in swollen rivers and flooded areas, with residents taking measures such as raising their mattresses above the ground using plastic buckets.

As Tropical Storm Franklin continues to affect the Caribbean, it serves as a reminder of the extreme weather events that these countries can face. The need for preparedness and resilience in these vulnerable regions is crucial in order to mitigate the potential impact of future storms.