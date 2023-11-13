Tumultuous Weather Patterns Bring Destruction to Caribbean and Southern U.S.

Recent weather patterns have brought destruction to the Caribbean and southern United States, with Tropical Storm Franklin causing devastating flooding and mudslides in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. This storm made landfall on the island of Hispaniola and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane south of Bermuda, though its exact path remains uncertain.

While Franklin wreaked havoc on the Caribbean, another tropical storm named Harold hit Texas, bringing winds, flooding, and even a tornado. These storms are part of a sudden surge in tropical activity as hurricane season reaches its peak.

Although mid-September marks the historical peak of hurricane season, experts are noting an earlier ramp-up in activity this year. Roughly 85% of major hurricanes occur after August 20th, and with robustly warm sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic basin, many forecasting organizations are predicting an above-average season.

Franklin made landfall just south of Barahona, Dominican Republic, with winds of 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center issued warnings of flash flooding and mudslides, especially over central Hispaniola. Rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches were expected in this region, with the possibility of localized totals up to 16 inches in the Dominican Republic. Haiti anticipated general rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with a few areas receiving up to 8 inches.

Tropical Storm Harold hit South Texas, bringing strong winds and significant rainfall. Loyola Beach, southwest of Corpus Christi, recorded gusts up to 67 mph, and Corpus Christi itself experienced gusts up to 65 mph. Several inches of rain fell, causing concern for flooding in the region.

As these storms wreak havoc in the Caribbean and southern U.S., it is important to stay informed and prepared for potential weather threats. Below are some frequently asked questions (FAQ) to provide more information:

FAQ:

1. What should I do to prepare for a tropical storm or hurricane?

It is essential to have an emergency plan in place. This includes stocking up on essential supplies such as food, water, and medication, securing your property, and having a means of communication.

Sources: www.ready.gov, www.nhc.noaa.gov

2. How can I stay informed about current weather conditions and alerts?

Stay tuned to local weather stations, radio, or television for the latest updates. You can also sign up for your community’s emergency alert system and follow official weather agencies on social media.

Sources: www.weather.gov

3. What actions should I take during a flood or heavy rainfall?

Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, as they can be deeper and stronger than they appear. Stay indoors if possible and move to higher ground if you are in a low-lying area.

Sources: www.redcross.org

By staying informed and prepared, we can navigate through these turbulent weather patterns and prioritize safety.