Carnival Celebration Adjusts Itinerary to Avoid Tropical Storm Franklin

Carnival Celebration, the flagship cruise ship of Carnival Cruise Line, has made a strategic change to its itinerary in order to steer clear of Tropical Storm Franklin. The storm, which has formed in the southern Caribbean and is moving towards Hispaniola, prompted Carnival Celebration to modify its route.

Rather than cancelling any port visits, the cruise ship has opted to reverse its original itinerary and adjust the port times slightly. This decision was made in consultation with the Fleet Operations Center to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers onboard.

The modified itinerary now includes two days at sea before the ship visits Philipsburg in St. Maarten, followed by San Juan in Puerto Rico, and finally Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. The ship will then return to Miami as scheduled.

Although the times in port have been slightly adjusted for San Juan and Amber Cove, Carnival Celebration aims to maintain the overall experience for its guests. Pre-purchased shore tours will be automatically adjusted to the new dates and times to minimize any inconvenience.

Passengers are advised to be cautious while moving about the ship due to potential increased wave motion near the storm’s impact region. Handrails should be used whenever possible to ensure safety.

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Franklin’s arrival, the Dominican Republic has closed both Amber Cove and Taino Bay cruise ports. The closure will remain in effect until the storm has passed and any necessary repairs can be completed.

While Carnival Celebration and MSC Cruises’ MSC Seascape have been diverted away from the Dominican Republic, Carnival Magic is still scheduled to visit Amber Cove on Thursday, followed by Carnival Horizon on Friday. However, the final decision will depend on the storm’s trajectory and the conditions in the area.

Tropical Storm Franklin currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to weaken as it passes over Hispaniola. However, it may regain strength as it moves into the northern Caribbean. Fortunately, most cruise ships should be well away from the storm’s path and unaffected by its impacts.

Carnival Cruise Line prioritizes the safety of its guests and crew members, and the decision to modify Carnival Celebration’s itinerary was made with everyone’s well-being in mind. The cruise line appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its passengers during this time.