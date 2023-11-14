The Continuing Threat of Tropical Storms in the Atlantic Ocean

In a surprising turn of events, the Atlantic Ocean has seen a rapid succession of tropical storms, indicating that the hurricane season is far from over. While the summer has been relatively calm, experts are now predicting a flurry of activity in the coming weeks. One of these storms, Tropical Storm Franklin, is currently heading towards Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, prompting warnings and watches for the surrounding areas.

Tropical Storm Franklin currently has sustained winds of about 50 miles per hour and is expected to approach Hispaniola on Tuesday and move across the island on Wednesday. This brings with it the possibility of life-threatening flooding, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves along the coast. Isolated amounts of up to 15 inches of rain are possible across Hispaniola.

Puerto Rico is also at risk of heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding and mudslides. The National Hurricane Center has issued warnings for these potential hazards. It is important for residents in these areas to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

This year, Tropical Storm Franklin marks the seventh tropical cyclone to reach tropical storm strength. The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and is set to continue until November 30. Just last year, there were a record-breaking 30 named storms, and experts have predicted a near-normal amount of 12 to 17 named storms this year.

The dynamics of this year’s hurricane season are influenced by the El Niño pattern. In the Atlantic, El Niño increases wind shear, making it less likely for hurricanes to form. However, the heightened sea surface temperatures pose a different threat, as they have the potential to supercharge storms. These conflicting factors have made storm predictions more challenging for meteorologists.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a tropical storm?

A tropical storm is a type of cyclone characterized by strong winds and heavy rainfall. It is classified as a tropical cyclone when sustained winds reach speeds of 39 to 73 miles per hour.

2. What is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season is the period from June 1 to November 30 when tropical cyclones are most likely to form in the Atlantic Ocean.

3. How does climate change affect hurricanes?

Climate change is believed to contribute to the intensification of hurricanes. Warmer temperatures can increase the amount of moisture in the air, leading to more rainfall. Additionally, storms have been found to slow down and linger over areas for longer periods, resulting in increased rainfall and potential flooding.

4. What precautions should individuals take during a tropical storm?

During a tropical storm, it is crucial to stay informed about weather updates and follow any evacuation orders or advisories issued by local authorities. Prepare an emergency kit with essential supplies, secure outdoor items, and stay away from flood-prone areas.

Sources: The New York Times, NOAA