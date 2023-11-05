Tropical Storm Franklin Approaches Caribbean Islands

Tropical Storm Franklin has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is currently located about 270 miles south-southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Franklin is expected to continue on a west-northwest track for the next day or so before making a sharp turn to the north.

The forecast track indicates that Franklin will approach the coast of Hispaniola on Wednesday. As a result, the following areas are now under a tropical storm watch: Haiti’s entire south coast from Anse d’Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border, and the Dominican Republic’s entire south coast from the Haiti border eastward to Isla Saona.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, usually within 48 hours. It is important for residents in these areas to stay updated with the latest developments and to follow any guidance or warnings issued by local authorities.

The NHC is also monitoring multiple areas of interest in the Atlantic tropics, so it is crucial for individuals in Florida and other coastal regions to remain vigilant and prepared during this hurricane season. Stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety in the event of any approaching storms.