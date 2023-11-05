Tropical Storm Franklin Expected to Strengthen and Pose a Threat in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Franklin has recently made landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican Republic with sustained winds of 60 mph. However, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Franklin is expected to re-strengthen as it moves northeast over the Atlantic Ocean.

Currently located about 195 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island, Franklin is projected to make a sharp turn toward the north on Friday night and Saturday. This trajectory is likely to continue with a northward or north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic throughout the early part of next week.

While Franklin is still a tropical storm at present, the NHC warns that it has the potential to become a hurricane as it progresses. This is due in large part to the warm waters and deep warm water temperatures in its path, which serve as high-octane fuel for storm development.

The exact impact of Franklin on coastal areas is yet to be determined, as different computer models show varying scenarios. Some models suggest a potential impact near Tampa Bay and Dunellen, while others indicate a more sheared system with heavy rain. Regardless, it is crucial for residents and authorities in potentially affected regions to stay vigilant and monitor updates from the NHC.

As hurricane season continues, it is important for individuals to familiarize themselves with hurricane preparedness and have a plan in place. It is also advisable to have necessary supplies stocked up and to follow any evacuation orders from local authorities.

While the path and intensity of Franklin may still evolve, it is essential to remain informed and prepared for potential impacts as this tropical storm navigates the Atlantic Ocean. The NHC will continue to provide updates and guidance to ensure the safety and well-being of those in its potential path.