Tropical Storm Franklin Brings Heavy Rainfall and Potential for Strengthening

Tropical Storm Franklin has made landfall along the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, bringing heavy rainfall and the possibility of re-strengthening as it moves towards the Atlantic. The storm, which hit just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, is currently located about 65 miles south-southwest of Puerto Plata, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Franklin is moving north at a speed of 13 mph.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts that Franklin will continue to move in a north-northeastward direction for the next day, followed by a turn towards the northeast and east-northeast on Thursday. The center of the storm is expected to cross the island of Hispaniola and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic waters later today or tonight. While little change in strength is anticipated for tonight, gradual strengthening could occur by Thursday. Franklin could potentially reach hurricane strength over the southwestern Atlantic by Saturday.

Meteorologists are forecasting rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with higher amounts of up to 15 inches across central portions of Hispaniola through Thursday. The NHC warns that the heavy rainfall may lead to areas of flash and urban flooding, as well as river rises and mudslides.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for various areas, including the entire south coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haiti border eastward to Cabo Engano, the entire north coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haiti border eastward to Cabo Engano, the entire south coast of Haiti from Anse d’Hainault eastward to the Dominican Republic border, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a tropical storm watch mean?

A tropical storm watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

What does a tropical storm warning mean?

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected in the area within the next 36 hours.

For more information on tropical storms and hurricane preparation, check out the WESH 2 Hurricane Survival Guide 2023 and the WESH 2 2023 Hurricane Season Forecast. Stay safe and informed during this storm season.