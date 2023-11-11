Tropical Storm Franklin Expected to Strengthen into Hurricane

Tropical Storm Franklin, which recently passed over the Dominican Republic, is now back over open waters in the Atlantic Ocean and is predicted to intensify into a hurricane within the next few days. As of late Thursday morning, the storm was located approximately 90 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island, moving towards the northeast at a speed of around 7 mph. Sustained winds of 60 mph were recorded within the storm.

According to the forecast, Tropical Storm Franklin will continue on its current path for the next day before making a sharp turn towards the north. Slow strengthening is anticipated over the course of the next 48 hours, potentially resulting in Franklin becoming a hurricane by Saturday.

While Franklin progresses over the Atlantic, there is also concern about a low-pressure system in Central America that could pose a threat to parts of Florida during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring this weather disturbance, which is expected to gradually develop as it moves into the northwestern Caribbean.

The system is projected to transform into a tropical depression as it advances slowly into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. By next Thursday, it could potentially be situated southwest of Florida’s Big Bend region. The National Hurricane Center has assigned a 50 percent chance of this system intensifying into a named storm over the next seven days.

This information is vital for individuals and communities in Florida, who should remain vigilant and prepared for possible impacts from both Tropical Storm Franklin and the developing weather disturbance. Regular updates from trusted sources such as the National Hurricane Center will provide the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding these weather patterns.

FAQ:

1. What is a tropical depression?

A tropical depression refers to a low-pressure weather system characterized by organized thunderstorm activity and circular wind flow with maximum sustained winds of up to 38 miles per hour.

2. How does a tropical storm differ from a hurricane?

Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds ranging from 39 to 73 miles per hour, while hurricanes have more intense winds of 74 miles per hour or higher. Additionally, hurricanes typically have a well-defined eye in the center, whereas tropical storms lack this feature.

Sources:

– National Hurricane Center: [https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/](https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/)