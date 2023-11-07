Hurricane Tammy Weakens as It Moves into the Open Atlantic

After causing damage to the Leeward Islands and making landfall on the small island of Barbuda, Hurricane Tammy is now moving away from the islands and into the open Northwest Atlantic. The storm, which reached Category 1 status with 85 mph winds, is currently located about 260 miles north of Anguilla and heading north at 7 mph.

Satellite images show that Tammy has been affected by moderate wind shear, which has kept the heaviest rains and strongest winds on the northeast side of the storm. While there are no watches or warnings in effect for the islands, the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico may experience periodic heavy rains from Tammy’s spiral bands.

The forecast for Tammy suggests that it may experience some modest intensification over the next two days due to favorable conditions such as moderate to high wind shear, a moist atmosphere, and record-warm waters. However, by Wednesday, increasing wind shear and dry air from a trough of low pressure to the west will likely cause the storm to weaken. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Tammy will become a post-tropical storm with 70 mph winds by Thursday.

Interestingly, some ensemble members from the European and GFS models suggest that Tammy’s remnants may move westward toward Florida after angling close to Bermuda. This would be an unusual outcome for late October, highlighting the unpredictability of tropical systems.

Meanwhile, off the Atlantic coast of Nicaragua, Invest 95L is bringing heavy rains to Nicaragua and Honduras. This disturbance is expected to move inland over Nicaragua on Tuesday morning and may cause dangerous flooding and mudslides in the region.

While Hurricane Tammy weakens and moves away from the Leeward Islands, Mexico is dealing with the aftermath of former Hurricane Norma and the approach of Tropical Storm Otis. Norma made two landfalls in Mexico, triggering flooding in southern Baja California. The remnants of Norma are now producing widespread rains across northwest Mexico and parts of the Southern Plains, helping to alleviate drought conditions in the area.

As the region deals with the impacts of Norma, Tropical Storm Otis formed off the coast of southern Mexico and is expected to move westward. Mexico will need to closely monitor the progress of this storm and be prepared for potential impacts.