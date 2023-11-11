Troops Recover Bodies and Items from Gaza Strip

Israeli forces conducting “localized raids” in the Gaza Strip have made significant discoveries, recovering the remains of missing individuals and finding belongings belonging to those still lost since last week’s shocking terrorist attack by Hamas. These raids have been an attempt to locate the estimated 150-200 people being held hostage by Hamas. In addition to the bodies, items such as religious artifacts, documents with attack plans, and intelligence information have been found.

The recovery of these items has been shared on a Telegram channel called South First Responders, which has been documenting the devastation caused by the terrorist attack. One notable finding was the discovery of an Islamic State flag on a terrorist killed during an assault on Kibbutz Sufa near the Gaza border. An investigation into the possessions recovered from terrorists has provided crucial evidence about their plans and intentions.

One document found by the Kan public broadcaster reveals explicit instructions given to Hamas terrorists, ordering them to maximize the killing of civilians in the takeover of Kibbutz Alumim. Additional documents recovered from terrorists show detailed plans to target an elementary school, a youth center, and specific buildings in various Israeli communities. The level of specificity in these plans has astonished intelligence officials.

These documents, along with footage from terrorists’ body cameras and testimonies from survivors and security forces, provide clear evidence of an extensively-planned and coordinated operation by Hamas to target and kill civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

The search for missing individuals continues, and Israeli forces are committed to making every effort to locate and rescue them. It is estimated that around 120 hostages remain in the hands of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

As these disturbing details emerge, it is essential to highlight the horrors committed by Palestinian terrorists during this attack. Innocent young children were brutally murdered, with their beds soaked in blood echoing the magnitude of the tragedy.

The international community, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, has condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas. Their visit to Tel Aviv has further strengthened the global stance against terrorism and the need for justice for the victims and their families.

