Israeli Forces Thwart Terror Attack Near Jenin, Killing Three Palestinian Gunmen

In a successful operation, Israeli forces intercepted and neutralized a group of three Palestinian gunmen who were allegedly en route to carry out a terror attack near the West Bank city of Jenin. The ambush took place near the town of Arrabeh, south of Jenin, after the cell set out from the Jenin refugee camp. The incident was captured on footage published by Palestinian media, showing Israeli troops firing at the vehicle multiple times.

The head of the cell was identified as Naif Abu Suias, a 26-year-old resident of the Jenin refugee camp. According to the Israeli security agency Shin Bet, Suias was a prominent military operative involved in activities against Israeli forces and in carrying out terrorist operations directed by elements from the Gaza Strip. The other two gunmen were named as Lu’ayy Abu Na’asa and Baraa Ahmed Qurum.

Upon searching the vehicle, Israeli troops discovered an assault rifle. The bodies of the assailants are currently being held by Israeli authorities. The Israel Defense Forces spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, revealed that the cell was en route to launch a drive-by shooting attack targeting Israeli civilians in the area of the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan. The quick and decisive action by the Israeli forces prevented a real and immediate threat to civilian lives.

Rear Adm. Hagari emphasized the importance of intelligence-led operations and the fast adaptability of the Israel Defense Forces in achieving such outcomes. The successful operation comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with a series of Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank causing numerous casualties throughout the year.

Since the beginning of the year, 26 people have lost their lives, and several others have been seriously injured in these attacks. Additionally, clashes between security forces and Palestinians have resulted in the deaths of 167 West Bank Palestinians, including both involved combatants and uninvolved civilians. The Israeli government remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens while combating terrorism in the region.