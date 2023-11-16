Troop Injuries Reported Following Drone Attacks on US Bases in Iraq

In a series of recent drone attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq, coalition forces have reported minor injuries. Two drones targeted the al Asad airbase in western Iraq, while another drone targeted a base in northern Iraq. Both attacks were intercepted by U.S. forces, with two drones being destroyed and one being partially damaged. The damaged drone led to minor injuries among coalition forces stationed at the western base, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.

The attacks come amidst rising tensions in the region following the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza and threats from Iranian-backed militias in Iraq to attack U.S. facilities. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias, has claimed responsibility for the attacks and has promised more operations against the “American occupation.”

The recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East has heightened concerns about a broader regional conflict. While much attention has been focused on Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and its arsenal in Lebanon, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have also expressed their intention to target U.S. facilities due to American support for Israel.

These attacks serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by coalition forces in Iraq and the volatile nature of the region. The U.S. Central Command has stated that U.S. forces will defend themselves and their coalition partners against any threats.

FAQs:

Q: Who was responsible for the drone attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq?

A: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Q: Were there any casualties as a result of the attacks?

A: Minor injuries were reported among coalition forces stationed at one of the targeted bases in western Iraq.

Q: Why were the attacks carried out?

A: The attacks were in response to the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza and the perceived American support for Israel.

Sources:

– AP News: [apnews.com](https://apnews.com)