TriHealth Celebrates the Arrival of New Additions in 2024

TriHealth, a leading healthcare provider, is kicking off the year 2024 with the joyous arrival of the first babies. As the world celebrated the start of a new year, TriHealth had the privilege of welcoming these new beginnings into the world. Baby Jones made its grand entrance at Good Samaritan, while Baby Litvin graced Bethesda North with its presence.

This momentous occasion marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the new parents. The arrival of these little ones is a symbol of hope, love, and infinite possibilities. TriHealth extends heartfelt congratulations to the proud parents, who have experienced an extra special start to the new year.

Sources: TriHealth.com