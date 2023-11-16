Tributes Pour in for Esteemed Surgeon Kar Hao Teoh

By-Saroja Prathap

Renowned surgeon Kar Hao Teoh, who tragically lost his life in South Africa, is being remembered as an esteemed professional and beloved friend. The 40-year-old consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow was a respected member of his field on both local and international scales.

Mr. Teoh’s untimely demise occurred in Cape Town last week amidst protests tied to a taxi strike. This incident has been deeply mourned by his colleagues and friends, as well as across various medical networks where his contributions were highly valued.

Although details surrounding the specific circumstances of Mr. Teoh’s passing are still under investigation, authorities have shared that he was shot while driving his vehicle on Ntlangano Crescent in the Nyanga township. The incident took place around 18:30 local time.

The impact that Mr. Teoh had on those around him is evident in the outpouring of love and support from his community. A crowdfunding campaign initiated to assist his family has raised over £25,000, a testament to the impact he had on the lives he touched. Fondly remembered as a gentle and dedicated individual, Mr. Teoh’s warm nature and unwavering support for others has left an irreplaceable void.

The British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, describing Mr. Teoh as a bright star in the field, emphasized his kind and talented character. Colleagues from both the past and present expressed their gratitude for his contributions.

The United Kingdom Foreign Office has extended its support to Mr. Teoh’s grieving family and is actively liaising with local authorities. Furthermore, the Foreign Office has issued a travel warning to British citizens visiting South Africa, taking into account the recent protests, which have been listed as a high-security threat.

The untimely death of a compassionate and accomplished surgeon such as Mr. Kar Hao Teoh leaves an indelible mark on the medical community and serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life. His legacy, however, will continue to inspire and touch the lives of those he worked with and cared for.

