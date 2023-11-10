Ogun State Governor Celebrates Election Tribunal Victory

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is celebrating his recent victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The tribunal upheld his victory in the March 18 governorship election, dismissing the petition filed by Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu for “lack of merit.”

In his reaction to the tribunal’s decision, Governor Abiodun expressed his gratitude to the Almighty God for the judgment and for not allowing him to be put to shame. He also congratulated his supporters on their second gubernatorial electoral victory, which was affirmed by the tribunal.

While acknowledging the hard work and effort put into campaigning across the state, Governor Abiodun highlighted the importance of trust in God and the triumph of tenacity and determination. He praised the transparency, diligence, and thoroughness of the judiciary, particularly the three tribunal judges led by Justice Kunaza.

The governor also thanked the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders, Baba Olusegun Osoba and Chief Yemi Sanusi, for providing him with a strong platform and support. He expressed his gratitude to his cabinet members, advisers, and other appointees for their unwavering faith and support.

Governor Abiodun emphasized that the victory is not just for him or his party but for democracy, the rule of law, and the judiciary. He extended an invitation to the petitioners to join hands with his administration in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda for the wholesome development of Ogun State.

In conclusion, Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to be a fair, just, equitable, and inclusive leader. He assured the people of Ogun State that no part of the state would be developed at the expense of another and promised to fulfill all electoral promises made during the campaign within the remaining three years and eight months of his term.