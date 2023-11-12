Trial to Begin in Texas Lawsuit Over Biden Policy Allowing Migrants from Four Countries to Enter the United States on Humanitarian Grounds

A crucial aspect of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy is set to be examined in a Texas federal courtroom. The policy in question grants a limited number of individuals from Central America and the Caribbean entry into the United States based on humanitarian grounds. Texas, along with 21 Republican-leaning states, has filed a lawsuit aiming to halt this program, arguing that the Biden administration has exceeded its authority. The trial is ongoing and being presided over by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton.

Under the humanitarian parole program, up to 30,000 people each month are permitted to enter the U.S. from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The program was initially established for Venezuelans in the fall of 2022 and expanded in January. To participate, individuals must apply online, arrive at an airport, and have a financial sponsor in the U.S. If approved, they are granted a two-year stay and receive a work permit. This program, according to the U.S. Justice Department, has successfully reduced migration to the southwest border.

Opponents of the program argue that it goes against immigration laws by granting parole to migrants without adhering to a case-by-case assessment for significant public benefit or urgent humanitarian reasons. However, it is worth noting that the lawsuit does not raise any objections to the use of humanitarian parole for tens of thousands of Ukrainians when Russia invaded.

Texas has also expressed concerns about the financial burden caused by the parole program, citing the need to provide various services to paroled migrants, including detention, education, social services, and driver’s license programs.

On the other hand, immigrant rights groups defend the humanitarian parole program, emphasizing that it provides a safe alternative for desperate migrants who would otherwise rely on human smugglers and overwhelm border agents. These groups also assert that the program contributes to mitigating the humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As the trial continues, the fate of the Biden administration’s parole program for migrants from these four countries hangs in the balance. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton is expected to issue a ruling at a later date, which will have significant implications for immigration policy in the United States.

