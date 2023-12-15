An Ambitious Megaproject: Tren Maya and its Impact on the Yucatán Peninsula

Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula is home to a network of underground caves known as cenotes, which are considered sacred by the ancient Maya civilization. These magnificent caves are not only a cultural treasure but also serve as an unspoiled freshwater ecosystem in Latin America. However, the tranquility of this natural wonder is now being threatened by the construction of the Tren Maya, a vast rail project initiated by Mexico’s President López Obrador.

The Tren Maya, often touted as “the greatest construction project in the world,” will span a distance of 1,500km, stretching from Chiapas state to the border with Belize. Proponents of the project argue that it will bring economic development and tourism to the region. However, environmentalists express deep concerns about the devastating impact of the railway on the surrounding ecosystems.

The construction of the Tren Maya has already resulted in widespread deforestation, endangering the habitats of various species, including jaguars, scarlet macaws, and spider monkeys. Activists from the group “Sélvame del Tren” have highlighted the catastrophic consequences of this deforestation by taking us deep into the underground caves. Their aim is to raise awareness about the contamination of the region’s pristine waters. Once these waters are polluted, the delicate balance of life in the cenotes will be disrupted.

Furthermore, the rail tracks built on karstic topography and through cave networks pose an additional risk. There are concerns that the honeycomb-like caves could collapse due to the weight of the railway system. Experts warn that this collapse could cause irreparable damage to the delicate ecosystems connected to the underground network of waterways. Stalactites, which serve as natural filters for rainwater, are already being clogged by cement dust, further exacerbating the environmental consequences.

The impact of the Tren Maya is not limited to the environment alone. Local communities, like the Maya village of Vida y Esperanza, have experienced division and displacement as a result of the project. While some villagers have been compensated for their expropriated lands, others, like Benjamin Chim, have lost their fields without receiving proper compensation due to the inability to prove ownership. These injustices and the destruction of lands that have been cultivated for decades have left a deep scar on the affected communities.

The safety of the Tren Maya has also been a subject of debate. While the project director assures the public that rigorous engineering standards have been followed, activists remain skeptical, pointing to rushed building surveys. Concerns persist about the stability of the elevated sections of track and the potential collapse given the complex nature of the underground cave system.

As President López Obrador aims to revive Mexico’s train services and boost national development, the Tren Maya is seen as a priority. However, its realization requires careful consideration of the environmental and social impacts. Balancing economic growth with sustainability and respecting the rights of indigenous communities is crucial to avoid irreversible damage to the Yucatán Peninsula’s natural and cultural heritage.

