Experience the Enchantment of Santa’s Cabin this Christmas Season

Each year, families eagerly await Santa Claus’ arrival at their homes. But imagine this: instead of waiting for Santa to come to you, you can visit him in his own cabin. Airbnb is offering an extraordinary opportunity for one lucky family to spend three nights in Santa’s magical cabin located in Rovaniemi, Finland. This is a chance to experience the enchantment of Christmas in a winter wonderland like no other.

The highlight of this extraordinary stay is the opportunity for the family to volunteer at Santa’s post office, just a stone’s throw away from the cabin. Here, they can immerse themselves in the bustling world of Santa’s elves and help manage the incredible volume of letters he receives every day. It’s a rare chance to witness the behind-the-scenes magic of the world’s official Santa Claus post office during the most vibrant time of the year.

The chosen family will have the privilege of staying in a cabin adorned with traditional Lapland decorations, truly embracing the spirit of the region. Finnish meals will be provided, adding to the authentic experience. In addition, guests will have the pleasure of donning elf clothing and embarking on thrilling adventures that will create cherished memories. From snowmobile excursions to witnessing the mesmerizing northern lights and enjoying traditional saunas, each moment will be a testament to the joy of the holiday season.

Amanda Cupples, the general manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb, expressed her excitement about this unique opportunity. She said, “Staying in Santa Claus’ Cabin in the Arctic Circle, amidst the magic of Finland, is not just a holiday, it’s a journey to the heart of the holiday spirit. We’re thrilled that the Chief Elf has decided to share their space on Airbnb and invite a family to experience this unique festive stay, where they’ll help sort through Christmas letters from children worldwide and participate in unforgettable adventures – creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Airbnb is renowned for offering extraordinary themed adventure stays, and this one is no exception. From the “Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine” to the “Hocus Pocus” cottage, and even the iconic “Ghostbusters” firehouse, Airbnb consistently provides guests with unparalleled experiences. In this case, the stay in Santa’s cabin comes with an added bonus – it’s completely free of charge. Depending on the family’s travel destination, complimentary flights may even be included.

This whimsical experience is available for one lucky family, consisting of up to two adults and two children. The stay is scheduled from December 18–21, 2023. To secure this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, booking on Airbnb will begin on December 11 at noon Eastern European Time (5 a.m. ET).

FAQ:

Q: How can I book a stay in Santa’s cabin?

A: Booking for this extraordinary experience can be done on Airbnb’s website starting from December 11 at noon Eastern European Time (5 a.m. ET).

Q: Is the stay in Santa’s cabin free of charge?

A: Yes, the stay is completely free, and there is a chance that complimentary flights may be included, depending on the family’s travel destination.

Q: How long is the stay in Santa’s cabin?

A: The selected family will have the opportunity to enjoy three nights in Santa’s cabin from December 18–21, 2023.

Q: Can I bring my entire family?

A: The stay is available for up to two adults and two children, making it a perfect opportunity for a small family to enjoy the holiday magic.

Q: What can I expect during my stay in Santa’s cabin?

A: The experience includes staying in a cabin adorned with traditional Lapland decorations, dining on delicious Finnish meals, wearing elf clothing, and embarking on exciting adventures like snowmobile excursions and witnessing the captivating northern lights.

Q: Can I volunteer at Santa’s post office during my stay?

A: Absolutely! The family will have the chance to contribute to Santa’s post office by assisting the elves in managing the vast number of Christmas letters received daily.

