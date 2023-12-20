Treasury Strikes Down Procurement Network Assisting Iran’s UAV Program

In a joint effort, the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and the Treasury have taken decisive action to disrupt an international procurement network that supports Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production. The network, led by Hossein Hatefi Ardakani of Iran, has been involved in the procurement of components worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC ASF SSJO) and its UAV program.

The United States, along with its allies and partners, is determined to halt Iran’s illicit production and proliferation of UAVs, which are being supplied to terrorist groups in the Middle East and even to Russia. These actions only serve to worsen tensions and prolong conflicts, destabilizing the region. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, emphasized the commitment to using all available tools and authorities to disrupt these illicit procurement networks and hold accountable those who support them.

As part of these efforts, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on 10 entities and four individuals in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. These entities and individuals have been identified as providing support to Iran’s UAV program through the procurement of U.S.- and foreign-origin components.

In addition to OFAC’s actions, the Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging Hossein Hatefi Ardakani and Gary Lam with crimes related to an illicit procurement network and the unlawful export of sensitive U.S.-origin technology to Iran. This indictment follows a multi-year investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that uncovered a network of intermediary companies and front businesses used to procure and transfer technology to Iran’s weapons programs.

It is essential to highlight the impact of these actions taken under Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Previous rounds of designations by OFAC have focused on Iran’s production of Shahed-series attack UAVs, including the designation of the Iran-based Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center (SAIRC) and entities involved in the procurement of servomotors for the IRGC ASF SSJO.

The key player in this procurement network, Hossein Hatefi Ardakani, oversees a transnational network that spans the Middle East and East Asia. He has facilitated the acquisition of servomotors, inertial navigation equipment, and other items with UAV applications for the IRGC ASF SSJO. Ardakani operates through his Iran-based firms and coordinates foreign defense procurements using front companies in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other jurisdictions.

The Iran-based Kavan Electronics Behrad Limited Liability Company, under Ardakani’s leadership, has played a significant role in acquiring and selling UAV-applicable items to the IRGC ASF SSJO. Kavan Electronics’ CEO, Mehdi Dehghani Mohammadabadi, has also been involved in these activities.

Another key figure in this procurement network is Gholamreza Ebrahimzadeh Ardakani, an Iran-based procurement agent. He has played a role in acquiring antennas, gas thrusters, and other UAV-applicable items for Ardakani’s network. Ardakani also manages the Iran-based Teyf Tadbir Arya Engineering Company and owns Basamad Electronic Pouya Engineering Limited Liability Company.

Entities connected to Ardakani’s network include the Iran-based Saman Industrial Group, which acts as a commercial front company for the IRGC ASF SSJO, and Malaysia- and Hong Kong-based front companies such as Skyline Advanced Technologies SDN BHD, Dirac Technology HK Limited, Integrated Scientific Microwave Technology SDN BHD, Arta Wave SDN BHD, and Nava Hobbies SDN BHD.

These entities and individuals have been designated under E.O. 13382 for their involvement in supporting the IRGC ASF SSJO’s UAV program.

