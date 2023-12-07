Treasury Sanctions Individuals and Entities Involved in Supporting Houthi Regional Aggression

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on 13 individuals and entities for their involvement in providing financial support to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. These individuals and entities have been facilitating the transfer of tens of millions of dollars generated from the sale and shipment of Iranian commodities to the Houthis.

Under the leadership of Sa’id al-Jamal, a financial facilitator for the Houthi rebels and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), these individuals have established a complex network of exchange houses and companies across various jurisdictions. This network has served as a vital channel for Iranian money to reach the Houthi militants in Yemen.

The financing provided by Iran has enabled the Houthis to launch unprovoked attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping, posing a threat to maritime security and international trade. In response, the U.S. Treasury is committed to disrupting the financial networks that support these destabilizing activities.

Definitions:

1. Houthi Rebels: The Houthi rebels are a group of militants in Yemen known as Ansar Allah. They have been engaged in a conflict with the Yemeni government since 2014.

2. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF): The IRGC-QF is a branch of the Iranian military responsible for supporting and funding proxy groups in foreign countries.

Sources: U.S. Department of the Treasury