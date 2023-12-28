Global Efforts to Counter Houthi Attacks on Shipping

In a concerted effort to counter Houthi attacks on international shipping and prevent further destabilization in the region, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken decisive action. Today, one individual and three entities have been designated for their roles in facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to Houthi forces.

To understand the magnitude of this threat, the Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have severely disrupted the free flow of commerce and violated international law. These attacks, which involve missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, pose a significant risk to the stability of the region.

Under the authority granted by Executive Order 13224, as amended, Sa’id al-Jamal, who is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), has been designated for his involvement in providing financial support to the Houthis. The IRGC-QF itself was designated for supporting multiple terrorist groups.

There is a complex network of exchange houses that play a central role in facilitating the movement of Iranian funds to Houthi-aligned financial firms in Yemen. One such entity, Al Aman Kargo Ithalat Ihracat Ve Nakliyat Limited Sirketi based in Türkiye, serves as a waypoint for money sent by the Houthis’ Iranian financiers to businesses in Yemen. The funds are then deposited into the accounts of Nabco Money Exchange and Remittance Co., a successor company to the U.S.-designated Al-Hadha Exchange Co.

Al Aman has also collaborated with AlAlamiyah Express Company for Exchange and Remittance, another designated Yemeni exchange house, to transfer funds from Türkiye. These funds support Sa’id al-Jamal’s efforts to finance the Houthis.

The flow of funds from Iran to Yemen is facilitated by Nabil Ali Ahmed Al-Hadha, the president of the Currency Exchangers Association in Houthi-controlled areas in Sanaa. Nabco Money Exchange and Remittance Co., led by Nabil Al-Hadha, acts as a financial intermediary for these transactions.

To evade detection, the funds are converted into Yemeni rials by the Al Rawda Exchange and Money Transfers Company, which is controlled by the Houthis. Al Rawda is instrumental in transferring funds from the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Defense to the group’s frontline fighters.

The sanctions implications of today’s action are significant. All property and interests in property of the designated persons that are in the United States or under the control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Financial institutions and other entities engaging in transactions or activities with the designated entities and individuals may also be subject to sanctions or enforcement actions.

By targeting the key facilitation networks that enable the Houthis’ destabilizing activities, the United States, along with its allies and partners, reaffirms its commitment to restrict the illicit flow of funds, protect international shipping, and ensure the stability of the region.

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury