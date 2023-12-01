New Sanctions Imposed on DPRK for Illicit Activities

The United States, along with Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, has taken a strong stance against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) by imposing sanctions on individuals and groups involved in illicit activities that support the country’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has targeted eight foreign-based agents who aid in sanctions evasion and revenue generation for the DPRK. Additionally, a cyber espionage group called Kimsuky has been sanctioned for gathering intelligence to advance the DPRK’s strategic goals.

These actions come in response to the DPRK’s claimed military reconnaissance satellite launch on November 21. The international community, represented by the United States and its foreign partners, aims to prevent the DPRK from generating revenue, procuring materials, and gathering intelligence that support the development of its WMD program and the illegal export of arms.

The Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, emphasizes the collective commitment of the United States, Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea to counter the illicit and destabilizing activities of Pyongyang. These include the use of overseas laborers, money laundering, cyber espionage, and illicit funding, all of which pose a threat to international security and regional allies. The focus remains on targeting key nodes involved in the DPRK’s revenue generation and weapons proliferation.

The new sanctions specifically target the DPRK’s access to revenue and weapons through state-owned entities, banks, and trading companies. These entities are responsible for providing foreign technology crucial to the DPRK’s domestic weapons program and facilitating revenue generation through international financial channels. A portion of the revenue obtained from these activities is then directed towards WMD-related technology and missile systems within the DPRK.

OFAC has designated eight individuals associated with DPRK state-owned weapons exporters, financial institutions, and front companies. These include Green Pine Associated Corporation, Foreign Trade Bank of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Koryo Commercial Bank LTD., Korea United Development Bank, and Mansudae Overseas Project Group of Companies.

One of the prominent targets is Green Pine, responsible for almost half of the DPRK’s arms exports. Green Pine specializes in the production of maritime military craft and armaments, having provided technical assistance and weapons to Iranian defense-related firms. Kang Kyong Il and Ri Sung Il, Green Pine representatives based in Tehran, Iran, have been involved in efforts to sell Chinese-origin aluminum and conventional weapons to foreign governments. Meanwhile, Kang Phyong Guk, a Green Pine representative in Beijing, China, serves as a central liaison between Green Pine and its overseas representatives.

The DPRK’s financial representatives also play a significant role in accessing the international financial system for illicit activities. For instance, So Myong, the chief representative of the Foreign Trade Bank in Vladivostok, Russia, has facilitated financial transfers on behalf of DPRK financial institutions and weapons trading entities. Choe Un Hyok, a Korea United Development Bank representative in Russia, has coordinated payments to an entity subordinate to the Munitions Industry Department. Jang Myong Chol, a Koryo Commercial Bank representative in China, has facilitated transactions worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In addition to these individuals, two others have been designated for generating revenue for the Government of North Korea through the exportation of DPRK workers. Choe Song Chol and Im Song Sun represent front companies linked to the Mansudae Overseas Project Group of Companies.

The cyber espionage group Kimsuky, operating under the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the DPRK’s primary foreign intelligence service, has also faced sanctions. Kimsuky, active since 2012, supports the DPRK’s strategic and nuclear ambitions by engaging in cyber espionage campaigns. These campaigns primarily involve spear-phishing attacks on government, research, think tank, academic, and news media organizations across the globe. By gaining illicit access to private documents, research, and communications, Kimsuky aims to collect intelligence on geopolitical events, foreign policy strategies, and diplomatic efforts affecting the DPRK’s interests.

The new sanctions demonstrate the commitment of the United States and its allies to counter the DPRK’s illicit activities and safeguard international security. By targeting key individuals, entities, and cyber espionage groups involved in revenue generation, weapons proliferation, and intelligence gathering, the international community aims to hinder the DPRK’s progress in its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction.

