US Treasury Targets Key Entities and Individuals in Belarus for Human Rights Abuses and Support of Russian Aggression

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action to designate several entities and individuals in Belarus for their involvement in human rights abuses and support of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. This move aims to increase pressure on Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s authoritarian regime, hold it accountable for anti-democratic actions, and support Belarus’s democratic civil society.

One of the key focuses of this designation is the complicity of Belarus in the deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children. Belarus has been actively supporting Russia’s efforts to collect and transport Ukrainian children to its territory, despite the unlawful nature of these deportations. The Belarus Red Cross, led by Secretary General Dzmitry Shautsou, has played a role in this process, facilitating the movement of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Belarus.

The coordination between the Russian and Belarusian governments in this matter is evident, with both working together to fund and organize the transfers. These actions have drawn international outrage, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation. The Belarus Red Cross’s involvement in these activities has resulted in its suspension from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Another target of the designation is Aliaksandr Shakutsin, a member of Lukashenka’s inner circle and a prominent businessman in Belarus. Shakutsin has benefited from privatization under Lukashenka’s regime and has acted as one of Lukashenka’s “wallets,” providing financial support in exchange for preferential treatment. He openly supported Lukashenka after the fraudulent election in 2020 and continues to evade sanctions through front companies. Shakutsin’s control over the construction sector in Belarus, through his company Amkodor, has allowed him to offer defense technology services to Lukashenka and the Belarusian Armed Forces.

The Republican Production and Trade Unitary Enterprise Management Company of the Holding Belarusian Cement Company (BCC) and the Belarusian Production and Trade Concern of Timber Woodworking and Pulp and Paper Industry (Bellesbumprom) are also targeted in this OFAC designation. BCC, a state-owned enterprise, has increased its exports to Russia following reduced export volumes to the EU due to sectoral sanctions. Bellesbumprom, also a state-owned enterprise, operates in the logging, pulp and paper, and woodworking sectors.

This OFAC designation serves as a reminder of the international community’s determination to hold the Lukashenka regime accountable for its actions. By targeting key entities and individuals involved in human rights abuses and support of Russian aggression, the U.S. Treasury aims to support Belarus’s democratic society and push for a change in the regime’s behavior.

