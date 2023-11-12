Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Transnational Network Supporting Iran’s UAV Program

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced sanctions on five entities and two individuals involved in the procurement of sensitive components for Iran’s one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program. This network, operating in Iran, China, Hong Kong, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, has facilitated the shipment of parts used in Iran’s Shahed-series UAVs, including servomotors.

Servomotors are critical components used in the operation of UAVs, providing control and precision in their movements. The network targeted by the sanctions has been supporting Iran’s production and supply of UAVs, including the Shahed-136 model, to Russia. These Iranian-made UAVs have played a significant role in Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, contributing to the terrorizing of Ukrainian citizens and causing damage to critical infrastructure.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson has emphasized the United States’ commitment to holding accountable those who contribute to Iran’s proliferation of UAVs to Russia and other destabilizing actors in the Middle East. Today’s sanctions build on previous actions taken by OFAC to target Iran’s UAV program. Since September 2022, OFAC has issued nine rounds of designations aimed at disrupting Iran’s UAV procurement efforts.

The sanctions announced today target several entities and individuals involved in the supply chain of servomotors. One of the designated entities is Iran-based Pishgam Electronic Safeh Company (PESC), which has procured thousands of servomotors with one-way attack UAV applications for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC ASF SSJO). PESC’s Chief Executive Officer, Hamid Reza Janghorbani, has also been designated for his involvement in the company’s activities.

Additionally, Hong Kong-based Hongkong Himark Electron Model Limited (Hongkong Himark) has fulfilled servomotor orders for PESC, while Fan Yang, an official of Hongkong Himark, has played a role in these sales and supplied servomotors to the Houthis in Yemen. Turkey-based Dal Enerji Madencilik Turizm Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Dal Enerji), Anka Port Ic Ve Dis Ticaret INSAAT Lojistik Sanayi Limited Sirketi (Anka Port), and UAE-based Farhad Ghaedi Goods Wholesalers LLC have facilitated financial transactions and shipments in support of PESC’s procurement efforts.

The sanctions imposed today have important implications. All property and interests in property of the designated individuals and entities, directly or indirectly owned by them, must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Furthermore, any transactions involving these blocked persons by U.S. persons or within the United States are prohibited. Foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for the designated individuals or entities may also be subject to U.S. sanctions.

OFAC’s sanctions aim to bring about a positive change in behavior by targeting those who contribute to the proliferation of UAVs that pose a threat to global security. For more information on seeking removal from the OFAC list, please refer to OFAC’s FAQ 897.

(Source: [U.S. Department of the Treasury](https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/sanctions-programs-and-country-information/iran-aviation-sanctions/guidance-and-general-license-information#_ftn4)).

FAQ

1. What is a servomotor?

A servomotor is a critical component used in the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), providing control and precision in their movements.

2. How have Iranian-made UAVs been used in Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine?

Iran has been supplying Russia with Shahed-136 UAVs, which have been used in attacks that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and target critical infrastructure.

3. What are the implications of the sanctions announced by OFAC?

The sanctions require the blocking and reporting of all property and interests in property owned by the designated individuals and entities. Transactions involving these blocked persons are prohibited.

4. Can foreign financial institutions be subject to sanctions for facilitating transactions with the designated individuals and entities?

Yes, foreign financial institutions that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for the designated individuals or entities may be subject to U.S. sanctions.

5. What is the goal of OFAC’s sanctions?

OFAC’s sanctions aim to bring about a positive change in behavior by targeting those who contribute to the proliferation of UAVs that pose a threat to global security.