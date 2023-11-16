Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Maritime Entities Transporting Oil Above Price Cap

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced the imposition of sanctions on three entities and the blocking of property from three vessels. These entities and vessels were found to have used Price Cap Coalition service providers while transporting Russian crude oil above the price cap agreed upon by the Coalition.

In taking this action, the Treasury emphasizes its commitment, in collaboration with international partners, to responsibly reduce oil revenues that the Russian government can utilize to support its invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo stated that shipping companies and vessels involved in the Russian oil trade should understand that they will be held accountable for their compliance with the price cap.

The Price Cap Coalition, consisting of the United States, G7 countries, the European Union, and Australia, has adopted measures to prohibit the import of Russian crude oil and petroleum products. Additionally, they have restricted various services related to the maritime transport of Russian-origin crude oil, unless it is bought and sold at or below the specified price caps or authorized by a license. This policy aims to ensure a reliable supply of crude oil while reducing Russian revenues from oil after their war against Ukraine inflated global energy prices.

The vessels Kazan, Ligovsky Prospect, and NS Century were found to be carrying Russian crude oil priced above the agreed-upon price cap of $60 per barrel. These vessels utilized U.S.-person services during the transportation. The registered owners of these vessels, Kazan Shipping Incorporated, Progress Shipping Company Limited, and Gallion Navigation Incorporated, have been designated under Executive Order 14024 for their involvement in the marine sector of the Russian economy.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the sanctioned entities and vessels, located in the United States or under the control of U.S. persons, must be reported to OFAC. Furthermore, any entities that are owned 50 percent or more by the blocked persons are also subject to these restrictions. All transactions involving the designated persons and their properties are prohibited unless authorized by OFAC.

It is important to note that OFAC’s sanctions are designed not only to punish but also to encourage positive changes in behavior. The ultimate goal is to bring about a shift in actions that align with international norms and regulations. For information on the process of seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, please refer to OFAC’s Frequently Asked Question 897.

