US Treasury Targets Russian Elites and Business Association

In a strong move against prominent members of Russia’s financial elite, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed new sanctions. The targeted individuals include Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan, and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev, all of whom have served on the supervisory board of Alfa Group Consortium, one of Russia’s largest financial and investment conglomerates. These individuals have also been previously sanctioned by several other countries.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo emphasized that wealthy Russian elites should not expect to continue business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against Ukraine. The international coalition, consisting of Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is committed to holding accountable those who support the unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to targeting Russian elites, the OFAC has also imposed sanctions on the Russian Association of Employers, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). This organization operates in the technology sector of the Russian economy and has been involved in activities related to Russia’s response to sanctions. The RSPP promotes import substitution, technology independence, and technology development.

The implications of these sanctions are significant. All property and interests in property of the sanctioned persons that are in the United States or under the control of US persons are now blocked. Any entities that are 50 percent or more owned by a blocked person are also blocked. Transactions involving designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by OFAC.

To ensure effective sanctions implementation and compliance, private sector partners are encouraged to review the Global Advisory on Russian Sanctions Evasion, jointly issued by the members of the multilateral Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force. This advisory provides valuable information for international partners and the private sector.

It is important to note that OFAC sanctions aim to bring about positive behavioral change, rather than solely punishing individuals or entities. Therefore, the power and integrity of these sanctions lie not only in the ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also in the willingness to remove individuals from the list when appropriate.

For further information on the process for seeking removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN List, please refer to OFAC’s Frequently Asked Question 897. Detailed information on the process to submit a request for removal from an OFAC sanctions list can be found on their website.

