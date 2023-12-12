Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Entities Supplying Russia’s Military-Industrial Base

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced a series of sanctions targeting individuals and entities that provide crucial support to Russia’s military-industrial base. These actions aim to curtail Russia’s ability to acquire technology, equipment, and key inputs for its war economy, as well as limit its use of the international financial system to sustain its military operations in Ukraine.

This move comes in response to the commitment made by G7 Leaders to support an independent, democratic Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. As Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen stated, “Our sanctions today continue to tighten the vise on willing third-country suppliers and networks providing Russia the inputs it desperately needs to ramp up and sustain its military-industrial base.”

By imposing sanctions on over 150 individuals and entities, the U.S. government seeks to disrupt the activities of third-country actors who enable the transfer of technology, equipment, and inputs to Russian military end-users. Many of these items are designated as “common high priority items” by the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, as well as the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom, due to Russia’s interest in procuring them for its weapons programs.

The actions taken by OFAC highlight Russia’s reliance on third-party countries and complex transnational networks to obtain the necessary technology and equipment for its war economy. Countries such as Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have been utilized by Russia to acquire these crucial resources. Additionally, the Treasury’s designation includes a multinational weapons and technology procurement network involving entities and individuals based in the PRC, Russia, Hong Kong, and Pakistan, which have facilitated the transfer of Chinese-manufactured weapons and technologies to Russia.

Furthermore, OFAC has imposed sanctions on several Türkiye-based entities that have supplied common high priority items to Russia, including ball or roller bearings, tantalum capacitors, electronic integrated circuits, and machines for data transmission. These entities, such as Bosfor Avrasya Ic Ve Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Bosfor Avrasya) and Kartal Exim Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Kartal Exim), have been instrumental in providing Russia’s military-industrial base with much-needed technological equipment from various regions.

As these sanctions take effect, they will undoubtedly disrupt the supply chains and networks responsible for supporting Russia’s military-industrial base. By targeting these key players, the United States aims to limit Russia’s ability to sustain and bolster its war economy, ultimately contributing to the efforts of maintaining stability in Ukraine.

