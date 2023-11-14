Treasury Department Takes Action Against Hamas-Linked Crypto Exchange and Financiers

The Treasury Department has recently announced sanctions against two senior Hamas officials, as well as a crypto exchange based in the Gaza Strip and its operators. Additionally, six individuals involved in managing Hamas’ investment portfolio across various countries have also been sanctioned. These measures aim to disrupt the group’s revenue from a range of businesses, which are estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Designated as a terrorist organization by both the U.S. and European Union, Hamas has long been a target in efforts to combat terror financing. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the department’s commitment to using all available tools to prevent Hamas terrorists from raising and utilizing funds for violent acts and the intimidation of the people of Israel.

The recent escalation in violence between Israel and Hamas has drawn attention to the role of cryptocurrencies in financing the group’s activities. Lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have raised concerns about Hamas’ use of digital assets, calling for action to address the issue.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo stressed that the Biden administration is dedicated to increasing pressure on heavily sanctioned entities like Hamas and disrupting their financial networks.

Among the individuals targeted by the sanctions are Musa Muhammad Salim Dudin, a member of Hamas’ investment team based in the West Bank, and Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, a Sudanese financier accused of assisting in money transfers for the organization.

The sanctions also extend to Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Aiman Ahmad Al-Duwaik, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, who are alleged to hold positions in Hamas-owned entities.

The Gaza-based crypto exchange known as the Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company, along with its operator Ahmed M. M. Alaqad, has been targeted for allegedly facilitating Hamas’ fundraising activities. The Treasury Department has also found links between Buy Cash and asset transfers involving al Qaeda affiliates and ISIS.

In addition to these individuals and entities, Hamas operatives Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah and Ayman Nofal, who was recently killed in an Israeli airstrike, have also been subjected to sanctions.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a designated terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union and is primarily active in the Palestinian territories.

Q: What are the sanctions meant to achieve?

A: The sanctions aim to disrupt Hamas’ revenue from its extensive business portfolio, which is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Q: Why is crypto involved in this matter?

A: There have been reports of Hamas using digital assets like cryptocurrencies to finance its activities, prompting concerns from lawmakers and the Treasury Department.

Q: What other groups are involved in these asset transfers?

A: The Treasury has found connections between the Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company and other extremist organizations such as al Qaeda affiliates and ISIS.

Source: [Department of Treasury] (https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0145)