The Importance of Upholding Human Rights in a Changing World

In the ever-evolving landscape of global politics and human rights, it is crucial to commemorate and reflect upon the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on its 75th anniversary. The UDHR stands as a milestone document, safeguarding the fundamental freedoms and rights of individuals worldwide.

The Department of the Treasury (Treasury) recognizes the significance of this historic anniversary and Human Rights Day by reiterating its unwavering commitment to promoting respect for human rights and holding perpetrators of human rights abuse accountable.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen emphasizes the sacred nature of this commitment, stating that the violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms strikes at the core of our shared humanity. Treasury’s targeted sanctions, announced both today and throughout the past year, serve as a concrete demonstration of the seriousness of this commitment. These sanctions highlight the importance of promoting accountability for those who engage in egregious acts of human rights abuse and protecting the U.S. financial system from their influence.

Over the past year, Treasury has designated more than 150 individuals and entities across various countries for their involvement in human rights abuse. These designations utilize several sanctions authorities and address a wide range of violations and abuses that undermine the principles laid out in the UDHR. Additionally, Treasury’s designations target instances of human rights abuse connected to terrorist organizations, criminal activity, LGBTQI+ repression, transnational repression, and environmental crime.

The promotion of accountability for conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) is a key priority for President Biden. In line with this priority, Treasury’s sanctions include targets involved in the perpetration or condoning of rape and other forms of sexual violence. These actions further implement the Presidential Memorandum and underscore the Administration’s commitment to recognizing this abhorrent abuse and promoting accountability.

Today, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Department of the Treasury sanctioned individuals for their connection to human rights abuse in several countries. Additionally, the Department of State imposed visa restrictions on individuals in Russia, Indonesia, and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) under Section 7031(c) of the Annual Appropriations Act. These measures align with similar actions taken by the United Kingdom and Canada, demonstrating a unified effort to combat human rights abuse globally.

One specific example of Treasury’s sanctions involves Afghanistan. Fariduddin Mahmood and Khalid Hanafi have been designated for their involvement in serious human rights abuse relating to the repression of women and girls, particularly the restriction of access to secondary education based on gender. Since August 2021, the Taliban’s discriminatory policies have hindered women and girls from enjoying a range of rights, including education, employment, peaceful assembly, and movement. Designating Mahmood and Hanafi underscores the condemnation of gender-based discrimination and the importance of equal protection for all individuals.

In the Central African Republic (CAR), Treasury has designated Jean-Francis Bozize and Mahamat Salleh for contributing to ongoing instability. Bozize has facilitated the movement of weapons and ammunition for the Coalition for the Patriots of Change (CPC), a rebel group known for recruiting child soldiers and perpetrating sexual violence. Salleh, a CPC commander, has also been involved in serious human rights abuse during his tenure.

Treasury’s actions reflect the need to address human rights abuses across the globe and serve as a testament to the collaborative efforts of international partners. By leveraging relevant sanctions authorities, Treasury aims to promote respect for human rights and ensure accountability for those responsible for violations and abuses.

As we navigate an increasingly complex world, the commitment to upholding human rights remains steadfast. The Treasury’s continued dedication to this cause is essential in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of individuals everywhere, reinforcing the principles enshrined in the UDHR.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)?

A: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a landmark document that outlines the fundamental rights and freedoms that all individuals should enjoy universally.

Q: What sanctions authorities does the Department of the Treasury utilize to combat human rights abuse?

A: The Department of the Treasury employs various sanctions authorities to address human rights abuse, including Executive Order (E.O.) 13818 and the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Q: What is the significance of promoting accountability for conflict-related sexual violence?

A: Promoting accountability for conflict-related sexual violence is a top priority to President Biden. It involves using financial, diplomatic, and legal tools to combat this abhorrent abuse and hold perpetrators accountable.

Q: How does Treasury collaborate with international partners in addressing human rights abuse?

A: Treasury collaborates with allies and partners, such as the United Kingdom and Canada, to impose economic measures that deter human rights abuse globally, demonstrating a united front in upholding international ideals.

Q: What are the reasons behind specific designations, such as those in Afghanistan and the Central African Republic (CAR)?

A: Designations address a wide range of human rights abuses, including gender-based discrimination, repression, violence against civilians, and destabilization efforts by rebel groups. They highlight the need for accountability in these specific situations.

(Sources: U.S. Department of the Treasury)